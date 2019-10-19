Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an inline rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.32.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $239.43 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,319,000 after purchasing an additional 392,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

