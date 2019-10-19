Arion (ARION) Market Cap Tops $17,081.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market cap of $17,081.00 and $39.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,295,211 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.