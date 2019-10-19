Argus Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACM. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Aecom from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aecom by 310.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aecom in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Aecom in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.