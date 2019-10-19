Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.99, 354,418 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 208,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

