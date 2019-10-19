Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARDX. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

ARDX opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 16.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

