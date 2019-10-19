Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.63, 775,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 470,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

