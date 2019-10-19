Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $723.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 485,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,817,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 805,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

