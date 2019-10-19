ARAW (ARAW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53,538.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. ARAW has a market cap of $43,650.00 and $53,538.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00042938 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.47 or 0.06079685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001132 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042305 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.