Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

APYX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.09. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a net margin of 255.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

