Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.
APYX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.09. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
