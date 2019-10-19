AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.28.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $411,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,698. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

