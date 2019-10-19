Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 233,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,145. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,669,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.