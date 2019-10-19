ANON (ANON) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. ANON has a market capitalization of $91,531.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ANON has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00228162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.01128221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

