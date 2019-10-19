Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Critical Comparison

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anika Therapeutics and Atossa Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atossa Genetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.33%. Atossa Genetics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 405.62%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 26.87% 11.27% 10.25% Atossa Genetics N/A -136.20% -102.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Atossa Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $105.56 million 7.55 $18.72 million $1.84 31.45 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$11.40 million ($5.50) -0.32

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics. Atossa Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Atossa Genetics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS MATRIX, HYAFF fibers used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

