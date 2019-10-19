Analyzing GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and BioHiTech Global (NYSE:BHTG)

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSX Techedu and BioHiTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $59.20 million 56.62 $2.93 million N/A N/A BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 7.17 -$14.67 million N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A BioHiTech Global -230.53% -267.86% -18.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GSX Techedu and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 144.79%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Summary

GSX Techedu beats BioHiTech Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

