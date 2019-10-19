Analysts Set Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $4.85

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 657,505 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.