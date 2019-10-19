Analysts Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) PT at $35.87

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,096,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.