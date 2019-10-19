Analysts Set LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) PT at $11.72

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 261,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.34. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.