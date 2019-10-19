Analysts Set Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT at $29.30

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000.

NYSE KTB opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

