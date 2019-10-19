Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Target Price at $46.15

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Raymond James began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of FND traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. 1,402,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $4,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,443,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 101,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,186.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,186 shares of company stock worth $182,538,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

