Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 461,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,004,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.