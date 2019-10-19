Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to post $54.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.21 million and the lowest is $54.23 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $39.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $215.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.51 million to $216.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $242.64 million to $244.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $150,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,125 shares of company stock worth $700,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 58.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 980,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 360,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 301,810 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 207,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 190,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. 508,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

