Analysts Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. ONEOK reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 35.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,514. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

