Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Lakeland Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.18 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 132,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.