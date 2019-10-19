Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $34.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.47 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $122.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.39 million to $133.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $175.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.50 million to $219.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,630,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,287,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 577,884 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,439,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,785,000.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 647,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,638. Insmed has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

