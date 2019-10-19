Analysts Anticipate Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Catalent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

