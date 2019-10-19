Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $608.43 Million

Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post $608.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.88 million and the highest is $611.25 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $530.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.