Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 21,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.21. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,972.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Amtech Systems by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

