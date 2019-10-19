Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOLD. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $567,945. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

