American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lowered by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Express by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 306.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

