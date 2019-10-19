American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 154,106 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 159.6% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 545,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,054 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

AEO opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

