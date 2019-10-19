Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen set a $68.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.56.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,474,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,959 over the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.