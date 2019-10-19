Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $2,300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,258.44.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,774.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,846.58. The stock has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.