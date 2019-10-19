Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.33. 11,852,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

