Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

