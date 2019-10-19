Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $44.33 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.