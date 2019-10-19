Alpha Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $521,239.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $521,239.00 and $51,652.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and CoinLim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.01125934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,172,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

