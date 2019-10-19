Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 330 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,323,022. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $270.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.97. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.