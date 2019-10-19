Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 252,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,097,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 238,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.