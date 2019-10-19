Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $2.02 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.16 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

