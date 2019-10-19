Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,609 shares of company stock worth $25,486,256. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

