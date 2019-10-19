Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $21.55 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gifford Fong Associates boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $15,515,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $202.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

