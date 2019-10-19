Alonso Ricardo Sells 2,285 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $106,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.