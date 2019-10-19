Alonso Ricardo Sells 2,285 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $106,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30.
Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
About Ra Pharmaceuticals
Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.
