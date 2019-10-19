Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

NYSE ALLY opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $74,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $716,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

