Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

MDRX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 855,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

