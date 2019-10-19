Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

ALLE opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

