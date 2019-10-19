Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given a $215.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.93. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,105,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,520,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,676,000 after buying an additional 393,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.