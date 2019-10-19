Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $646,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,406,710.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 495,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,927,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $156.01. 364,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,411. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

