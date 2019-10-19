Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama Sells 6,300 Shares

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $153,531.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.91 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 387.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 137.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 755,171 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 221.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 676,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49,463.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 395,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.