Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

ALB opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Albemarle by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

