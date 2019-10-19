ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.87

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $5.74. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 525,597 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74.

About ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

